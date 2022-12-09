Mini sailboat created by RI students successfully crosses Atlantic Ocean

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. -- A mini sailboat created by students in Rhode Island has successfully sailed across the Atlantic Ocean. The boat, named "Inspiration," began the journey in March and landed on a southern England beach in November, according to WPRI-12.

The project was organized by the University of Rhode Island and put together by kids at Central Falls High School and two elementary schools.

The older students installed the instruments, while younger students learned how to make the boat seaworthy and filled the boat with letters and pictures.

The five-foot vessel was equipped with a GPS device so students could track it.