MBTA demolishing staircase at Milton station despite opposition from town

MILTON – Despite opposition from the town, the MBTA will begin demolishing a staircase at the Milton station Monday, leading to shuttle buses replacing some service.

Local officials and residents don't want the Adams Street stairs torn down. They were hoping for repairs or a replacement.

Instead, starting Monday through Thursday, contractors will be taking down the stairs and not be replacing them any time soon.

In October 2022, the town filed a lawsuit against the T over its alleged failure to repair the stairs.

They say the stairs have been in disrepair and closed for nearly a decade. Over the years, the town says they've asked the T to repair the stairs for safety and cosmetic purposes, but that never happened.

The town sent a letter to Gov. Maura Healey asking her to intervene in the matter, but to no avail.

MBTA Alert for Milton station: shuttle busses will replace the Mattapan trolley starting at 8:45pm through end of service tonight. Will do so through Thursday same timeframe while Adams Street stairs get demolished.

