Millis town worker finds two people fatally shot on remote dirt road

MILLIS – Police are investigating after two people were found dead on a remote dirt road in Millis Sunday morning.

A Millis town worker found the man and woman, both in their 20s, on a dirt road off of Route 115 near the intersection of Route 27.

The pair was found shot near their car. Officers found a gun underneath the man's body.

Investigators said the man and woman were "well known to each other."

Millis police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Norfolk District Attorney's office responded to investigate.

"We are still very early in this investigation and there is much to be done, but we do not yet have evidence of third-party involvement," Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said. "The Medical Examiner may be able to provide information on the cause and manner of death in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Both people were originally from outside of Massachusetts but had been living in Millis recently, Millis police chief Christopher Soffayer said.

"An incident like this will obviously be upsetting to residents, but the information available at this time does not suggest any ongoing threat or danger to Millis residents associated with this incident," Soffayer said.