"Probably haunted" old funeral home for sale in Massachusetts gets multiple offers

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

MILLBURY - A property in Millbury that was advertised as "probably haunted" got multiple offers, a real estate agent tells WBZ-TV, and homebuyers who like a good scare may be able to sign on the dotted line before the end of spooky season.

The property was a funeral home run by the Turgeon family for decades. But when the business closed in April, the home was put on the market.

The listing agent decided not to keep the ghosts hidden, and it seems like it was a successful strategy.

The home originally built in 1850 was listed for $769,000. It has "several massive rooms" with a "fantastic walk up attic and full basement." 

