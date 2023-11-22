Milan Lucic has entered NHL/NHLPA player assistance program following arrest

Milan Lucic pleads not guilty to assault and battery on his wife

BOSTON -- Bruins forward Milan Lucic has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program following his weekend arrest for assaulting his wife in their Boston home.

Lucic was arraigned Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and battery. In a statement released by the Bruins later in the evening, the team revealed that Lucic has entered the player assistance program.

"The Boston Bruins have been in communication with the Lucic family, offering our support and assistance. The organization is supportive of Milan's decision to enter the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program," the team's statement read. "He remains on an indefinite leave of absence from the team. With respect to both his ongoing rehabilitation and the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time."

The NHL/NHLPA player assistance program was created in 1996 to "assist players and their families in dealing with mental health, substance abuse and other issues." Through the program, players have access to a confidential phone line and counselors in every city with an NHL team.

There's no set time that a player must spend in the assistance program, but no one can leave until they have been cleared by those running the program. Players will continue to be paid while in the program.

The 35-year-old Lucic signed with Boston over the offseason, returning to his first NHL home and the team he won a Stanley Cup title with in 2011. He has played just four games for the Bruins this season after landing on IR with an ankle injury in late October.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence please call 877-785-2020 or click here.