Mike Vrabel interviewing for New England Patriots head coach job today

FOXBORO – Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots during his time as a player, is interviewing on Thursday for the team's head coach position.

Vrabel, a member of the Patriots Hall of Fame, was head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23 and amassed a 54-45 record. He led the Titans to three playoff berths, including a run to the AFC Championship Game in 2020 while defeating Tom Brady in his final game with the Patriots.

According to multiple reports, Vrabel will interview in person on Thursday for the job left vacant when the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo following one season.

Could Josh McDaniels return to New England?

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, and multiple other reports, Vrabel is considered to be the favorite to land the job. He also has an interview lined up with the New Orleans Saints, and previously met with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears.

Fowler reported that there is buzz around the league that Vrabel could bring in Josh McDaniels, who has had multiple stints in New England, as an assistant coach.

Patriots coaching candidates

Despite the obvious interest in Vrabel, the Patriots still have several other high-profile candidates for the job.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will interview remotely for the position on Friday. Because his current team is still in the playoffs, league rules mandate that the interview cannot be done in person.

Johnson is viewed by most teams with head coaching vacancies as a top candidate due to his innovative offense in Detroit.

The Patriots interviewed Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton on Tuesday, the team announced earlier in the week.

New England has also requested to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the job. It is not yet known if Glenn has accepted the interview request.

Because the Patriots interviewed two minority candidates in person, they are in compliance with the NFL's Rooney Rule. As a result, they could hire their next head coach at any time.