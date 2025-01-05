Jerod Mayo fired as head coach of the New England Patriots

Does Jerod Mayo deserve another season as head coach of the New England Patriots?

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots did not wait around to move on from head coach Jerod Mayo. The Patriots fired Mayo shortly after the team's Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, which cost them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mayo is one-and-done after a 4-13 season, his first-ever as an NFL head coach.

Robert Kraft hand-picked Mayo as the successor to Bill Belichick five years ago, as the former Patriots player and assistant coach had a clause in his contract to take over when the Hall of Fame head coach left New England. Kraft and team ownership didn't expect to happen for a few other seasons, but things changed after Belichick went 4-13 in 2023.

Mayo, however, did not seem fit for the role throughout the 2024 season. The team never showed any signs of progress and regressed throughout his only season on the sideline.

Mayo wasn't put in the best position to succeed in his rookie season, with a roster lacking talent and a coaching staff that lacked experience. Not only was Mayo in his first year in his role, but so was defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was also calling plays for the first time ever.

But Mayo didn't do much to save his backside. After starting the season as a pretty tough team that stunned the Bengals in Cincinnati, the Patriots regressed the rest of the way. The offense was never able to really put things together, and the defense was one of the most disappointing units in the NFL. Mayo struggled on the field and at the podium, from calling the team soft after a loss in London to skirting accountability late in the year.

Outside of quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots rarely showed any signs of improvement during the 2024 season. They didn't seem to have any direction under Mayo, and Kraft decided to move on quickly and admit his mistake.

Now it's important for Kraft and ownership to embark on a real head-coaching search this offseason.

Robert Kraft's statement on Jerod Mayo

Kraft released the following statement announcing Mayo's firing, calling it "one of the hardest decisions" he's ever had to make:

"After the game today, I informed Jerod Mayo that he will not be returning as the head coach of the New England Patriots in 2025. For me, personally, this was one of the hardest decisions I have ever made. I have known Jerod for 17 years. He earned my respect and admiration as a rookie in 2008 and throughout his career for his play on the field, his leadership in the locker room and the way he conducted himself in our community. When he joined our coaching staff, his leadership was even more evident, as I saw how the players responded to him. When other teams started requesting to interview him, I feared I would lose him and committed to making him our next head coach. Winning our season-opener on the road at Cincinnati only strengthened my convictions. Unfortunately, the trajectory of our team's performances throughout the season did not ascend as I had hoped."

"Since buying the team, I have always considered myself and my family as custodians of a public asset. We have tremendous fans who expect and deserve a better product than we have delivered in recent years. I apologize for that. I have given much thought and consideration as to what actions I can take to expedite our return to championship contention and determined this move was the best option at this time."

"I am grateful for Jerod's many contributions to the New England Patriots throughout his career and will always be rooting for his success. I appreciate all his hard work and hope the experiences gained will help him in the future, as I still believe he will be a successful head coach in this league. I wish Jerod and his family nothing but success in the future."

Alex Van Pelt reportedly fired too, Eliot Wolf to return

In addition to Mayo, the Patriots are also reportedly moving on from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. Chances are Mayo's entire staff will be blown out in New England.

The front office doesn't seem to be changing though, as executive VIP of player personnel Eliot Wolf is expected to return, according to Chad Graf of The Athletic.

Jerod Mayo goes 1-and-done with Patriots

Mayo is now just one of two coaches to receive a single season with the Patriots. He joins Rod Rust, who was fired after a 1-15 season in 1990, as the only one-and-done head coaches in Patriots franchise history.

Mayo is the 13th head coach to be canned after just once season since 2011, and the first since Frank Reich was relieved of his coaching duties in Carolina in Week 12 after a 1-10 start.

Who could Patriots hire as their next head coach?

One of the hottest names available is former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots as a player. He recently interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching vacancy.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is also going to be a hot head-coaching candidate this offseason.