Mike Onwenu could be on the move again along Patriots' offensive line

FOXBORO -- Mike Onwenu is a man of many roles along the New England Patriots offensive line. Thanks to his versatility, Onwenu has played both tackle and guard on the right side of the Patriots' line this season.

He played both positions in last week's loss to the Titans at right tackle, but the lineman may be switching sides completely in Week 10.

Mike Onwenu at left guard?

Onwenu took snaps at left guard at Wednesday's practice, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday that position change for the five-year veteran is on the table for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Onwenu took more snaps at left guard during Thursday's practice.

"Mike's our best offensive lineman so we're going to put him where he can be successful for us," said Van Pelt. "He's been very versatile. We'll see what happens this week, but I feel really good about Mike's play.

"He needs to be available wherever he needs to be," Van Pelt added. "So if he plays left guard, he plays right guard, he plays right tackle -- again, he's our best offensive lineman. We're going to put him in an area where we need him."

Onwenu has moved around the New England offensive line since being drafted by the team in 2020. He started 16 games as a rookie and primarily occupied the right tackle spot. He spent a little time at left guard in his first season, and then the first four games of the 2021 season.

But Onwenu struggled in that role, and was ultimately moved to a bench/depth role for the rest of 2021. That was the last time he had taken snaps on the left side -- in either practice or a game -- until Wednesday.

Patriots' offensive line in flux

Changes along the offensive line are nothing new for the Patriots this season. The team has started eight different O-line combinations over the first nine games, so it's bigger news when they don't move anyone around.

If Onwenu had business cards printed up after signing a three-year, $57 million contract in the offseason, hopefully they just say "Patriots Offensive Lineman." The 26-year-old has been on the move quite a bit this season.

He started out as the team's right tackle in OTAs, but was moved to right guard by the end of minicamp. He was back at right tackle again by the end of training camp.

That's where Onwenu stayed until Week 5, when he moved back to right guard. He was back at right tackle for Week 7, then played right guard in Week 8. He started at right tackle last week against the Titans, but moved over to right guard during the game.

In total, Onwenu has played 241 snaps at right guard and 329 snaps at right tackle this season.

"Continuity would be great," Van Pelt said Thursday. "We don't have that luxury right now."

Injuries and ineffectiveness have led to this game of musical chairs along New England's offensive line. Van Pelt said Thursday that he's confident Onwenu will succeed wherever he plays. If the Ownenu does slot into left guard on Sunday, he'll take over for Michael Jordan, who has struggled the last two weeks.

With Onwenu on the left side, rookie Layden Robinson slid over to right guard in practice. The Pats could also try Jordan on the right side, or go with second-year lineman Sidy Sow -- who started a handful of games at right guard last year as a rookie -- against the Bears.

However the Patriots' line shakes out, they'll be looking to give Drake Maye protection against a Chicago defense with talented pass rushers in Montez Sweat, Gervon Dexter, Darrell Taylor, and Andrew Billings. They also need to be much better at opening up holes and lanes for New England's running backs, who have rushed for just 90 yards on 49 carries (1.8 yards per attempt) over the last three games.

We'll get you ready for this weekend's Patriots-Bears showdown Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. (which you can also stream on CBSBoston.com), and switch to TV38 after the game for full reaction and analysis on Patriots 5th Quarter!