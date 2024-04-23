Man found guilty of 2021 Providence nightclub murder sentenced to life in prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The man responsible for a 2021 nightclub shooting at the Fuego Lounge was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 27-year-old Mario Diaz.

Police said that at about 2 a.m. August 7, 2021, Miguel Lacourt and two friends were outside the Fuego Lounge on West Friendship Street in Providence when he and another person began fighting. Lacourt tried to restrain one of people involved but was kicked to the ground. He got up and walked off, returning 90 seconds later with a gun. He shot Diaz and another 29-year-old Boston man.

Police said they matched video surveillance of Lacourt's tattoos to his booking photos from a previous arrest. Also, DNA from a strand of hair, a Cincinnati Reds hat and a sneaker at the scene also matched Lacourt.

On January 17, Lacourt was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence resulting in death, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license. Lacourt, 39, of Johnston, Rhode Island, was sentenced Monday to to 60 years in prison, with a consecutive life sentence.

"Mario Diaz is one of many victims that would still be alive if not for the availability of firearms to those ready and willing to use them for violence," said Attorney General Neronha.