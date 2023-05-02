Dog walkers warned about meat with glass shards found on road in Middleton

Dog walkers warned about raw meat with glass shards found on street

MIDDLETON - Police in Middleton are sharing more details about "suspicious" meat chunks found on the side of the road that could pose a danger to dogs.

The tainted material was recently discovered in the area of Campbell and Kenney Roads. Now police are saying "ground up glass" was found within the raw meat.

"If anyone finds any suspicious meat, please contact the Middleton Police Department," authorities said.

Both police and the MSPCA's law enforcement division are continuing to investigate.