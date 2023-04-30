Police issue warning to dog owners over suspicious meat chunks found in road
MIDDLETON – Police in Middleton are warning dog owners after several chunks of tainted or suspicious meat was found in town.
Middleton police posted that the meat was found on the ground in the area of Campbell and Kenney roads.
No additional details about the meat were released.
"Please be mindful walking your dogs in the area. The matter remains under investigation," police posted.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.