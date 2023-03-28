Michelle Wu responds to New York City advertising campaign targeting Boston

BOSTON – A new marketing campaign in New York City lightheartedly took aim at Bostonians. But Boston Mayor Michelle Wu isn't too concerned with the opinions of the rival city,

New York City released a new campaign playing off the iconic "I Love NY" logo from the 1970s. "We Love NYC" aims to showcase the strengths of the city and its people.

One of the messages promoting productivity in New York City reads "We get more done by 8am than Boston does in a day."

Wu was asked about the campaign during her appearance at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

"If there is anything that Bostonians are good at, it's not giving a care what New Yorkers think about us," Wu said. "So I'm proud to be on this side of things. We do what we do. We win, we save lives, we save the planet, and we do that 24 hours a day."