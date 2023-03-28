New York City's new advertising campaign takes shot at Boston

BOSTON - New York City has launched a new advertising campaign and part of it is taking a shot at Boston.

It's part of a new campaign playing off the iconic "I Love NY" logo from the 1970's. "We Love NYC" wants to showcase the strengths of the city and its people.

"We Love NYC" billboards in Times Square. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

"It's not a logo. It's a spirit that needs to come alive through every one of us in how we treat each other," said New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

One of the messages promoting New York City's productivity reads - "We get more done by 8am than Boston does in a day."

aside from the abominable design, this we ❤️ nyc publicity campaign is also very rude pic.twitter.com/hh1dLjWcaI — deb (@butlikesrsly) March 26, 2023

That's not going over well here.

"That's because they're out 'til 4 a.m. They start the day early because they're already out, they don't go to sleep. That's a whole different lifestyle I could not live," said Sarah Jane Graham of Boston.

"New York is just busy all the time. It feels like everybody's got a place to be. Nobody can stop and take a second," said Boston resident Andrew Secker. "They may get things done by 8 a.m. but it's on the train because it takes 4 hours to get there. "

"Our sports is better, our bars are better, the whole city is better. New York is just dirty," said Boston resident Jaheim Harding.

"I think we've got to leave it on the sports field. They're just trying to poke at us and continue that rivalry and continue that banter to try and prove that they're better than us. We all know. Boston has our heart," said Boston resident Taylor Connors.