Patriots reportedly plan to play Michael Onwenu at right tackle

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

Patriots add K.J. Osborn; Will they draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 3 pick or are they locked in

FOXBORO -- New England will be Michael Onwenu's home for the near future after the offensive lineman signed a three-year contract with the Patriots this offseason. He's also reportedly found a permanent home along the New England offensive line.

While Onwenu is capable at lining up at both guard and tackle -- and on either side, to boot -- the plan is for the Patriots to use the versatile lineman at right tackle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Onwenu split time on the right side of New England's line last season, serving primarily as the team's right tackle over his 15 starts. He started all 17 games for the Patriots at right guard in 2022, after splitting his snaps at right guard and right tackle in both 2021 and 2020.

No matter where he's played, Onwenu has been solid for New England. He allowed just three sacks over his 850 snaps in 2023 and earned a 71.5 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. That was the lowest grade of Onwenu's four-year career, as the 2020 sixth-round pick has averaged an 80.5 PFF grade over his four NFL seasons.

While that versatility has been a huge factor to his success, and extremely important to Patriots teams that struggled to find consistency from others along the line, it will be nice for Onwenu to have a set role heading into 2024.

But with Onwenu now slated to man the right side of the offensive line, it makes finding a starting left tackle a giant necessity for the Patriots this offseason.