Last-minute storm preparations underway in communities set to get the most snow

SUDBURY - As the season's first winter storm approaches, communities west of Boston are preparing for the most snow.

Crews are gearing up in Sudbury getting the trucks loaded with salt. It's the kind of activity they haven't seen here in awhile, but they're liking the timing of this one.

"We don't have to deal with the commuting traffic, particularly on the tight roads that we have in Sudbury. It alleviates that," said DPW Commissioner Dan Nason.

At least 44 pieces of equipment have been readied in the last few days for the job, which in this area could be fairly sizeable.

"My guys like the overtime, we deal with it, we've been doing it for sometime," said Sudbury Director of Operations David Smith.

At Robinson's Hardware in Framingham owner Joe Deignan hasn't seen his stock this empty in awhile from ice melt to shovels and even snowblowers that are finally selling.

"Normally all these pegs are full with at least six shovels on every peg. You can see what's left here now. If you're playing craps everybody has been rolling good numbers for the last couple of years but they're all coming up sevens now," said Deignan.

Carl Gooch was grabbing some last minute sand. "I'm a little nervous because we haven't had this much snow for awhile," he said.

Wayne Kent had marching orders to get the ice melt. "We were due for some snow and my wife sent me here to make sure we have everything. The supplies are empty."

And when it comes to the bread and milk, supermarket parking lots in Framingham were jammed with cars, while some of the shelves were already thinning out. Stephanie Dutcher was one of those getting in the grocery shopping for some comfort food.

"The usual and I don't want to leave my house on Sunday if I don't have to," she said.