Meteor showers will peak Sunday and Monday night
BOSTON - Mother Nature will be putting on quite a show this weekend.
Two meteor showers are expected to peak Sunday and Monday evenings, with about 20 meteors per hour. The best time to see them is around 2 a.m.
The nearly full moon may make them harder to see, but you will not need special equipment to see them. Viewers are advised to get as far away from artificial light as they can.
