Watch CBS News
Local News

Meteor showers will peak Sunday and Monday night

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Meteor showers will peak Sunday and Monday night
Meteor showers will peak Sunday and Monday night 00:55

BOSTON - Mother Nature will be putting on quite a show this weekend.

Two meteor showers are expected to peak Sunday and Monday evenings, with about 20 meteors per hour. The best time to see them is around 2 a.m.

The nearly full moon may make them harder to see, but you will not need special equipment to see them. Viewers are advised to get as far away from artificial light as they can.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 11:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.