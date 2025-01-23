How to help children cope with stress surrounding deportations and ICE raids

BOSTON - A new order would allow ICE agents to make arrests at schools, including in Massachusetts, adding to the stress that many children are feeling about their families and their friends.

Worcester Public Schools has already put out a reminder to its bus drivers to not drop off children at bus stops if they see ICE agents.

"I think it's scary because a lot of them are worried about their friends and concerned about that, it's nerve-wracking, I think, for everybody in the city right now," said Worcester parent Kathleen Thibeault. "Especially for the public schools, where a lot of the kids maybe do have parents who could potentially be taken, for sure. [My kids] are not as aware of it as other kids may be but a couple of them have said, like, their friends aren't going to come to school."

As you can imagine, many kids are worried about their immigration status or that of their parents. Even kids not directly affected may be concerned about what could happen to their friends. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall said she takes care of many children of immigrants, and knows the threat of deportation weighs heavily on the hearts and minds of that entire community.

Kids are supposed to feel safe in their homes and at school, but there have been reports of kids asking teachers, "Are people going to come and take me away?" and "What if I come home and my dad is gone?" Teachers have noticed some kids acting more withdrawn in the classroom. Some kids are so scared they're not showing up to school at all. All of this uncertainty can cause undue anxiety, depression, and trauma in a generation of children who are already experiencing more mental health challenges than in years past.

What are signs a child may be struggling?

Signs of stress include stomachaches, headaches, chest pain, trouble sleeping, nightmares, bedwetting, changes in appetite, mood swings, poor school performance, and attempts to avoid school or other activities.

What can parents do to help?

First of all, you need to deal with your own stress and anxiety because kids feed off the moods and behaviors of their parents. Then, as with any stressful or fearful situation, you should ask your child what they know, what they've heard, and how they're feeling. Correct any misinformation and reassure your child that no matter what, you're going to keep them safe. Try to teach them deep breathing exercises and mindfulness techniques. Encourage them to stay physically active, limit their exposure to the news and social media, spend quality time together, and if you think your child is spiraling and you can't allay their fears, speak to a school counselor, social worker, pediatrician, or mental health specialist.