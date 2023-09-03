Watch CBS News
Memorial fund set up for family of 2-year-old Mohamoud Adawa killed at auto body shop in Cohasset

COHASSET - A memorial fund has been set up for the family of a 2-year-old boy who was killed in an accident at their auto body shop in Cohasset.

Mohamoud Adawa was crushed by a piece of machinery in the lot behind Hajj Auto Care. Police called the incident a tragic accident.

To contribute to the fund, donors can visit the Abington Savings Bank on Main Street in Cohasset.

