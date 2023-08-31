2-year-old child killed in accident at auto body shop in Cohasset

COHASSET – The Norfolk District Attorney's office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child during an unspecified accident in Cohasset.

It happened at the Hajj Auto Shop on South Main Street at around 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Police said the child's grandfather, who co-owns the garage, brought them to the police station around the corner, where an ambulance was called.

"The grandfather ran into the station with the child and the child was transported from the station, which is attached to the fire station, and transported to South Shore hospital," said Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley. He said a second ambulance was called to the garage for someone who witnessed the accident.

Quigley didn't say how the child was injured but said it didn't appear to be suspicious.

Police and the Norfolk DA's office are investigating, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).