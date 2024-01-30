Roxbury recreation center eyed as temporary shelter for migrants staying at Logan Airport

Migrants at Logan Airport could be moved to Roxbury's Melnea Cass Center

Migrants at Logan Airport could be moved to Roxbury's Melnea Cass Center

Migrants at Logan Airport could be moved to Roxbury's Melnea Cass Center

BOSTON - Massachusetts is preparing to use the Melnea Cass Recreational Complex in Roxbury as a temporary shelter for migrants who have been sleeping overnight at Logan Airport. But some residents are not happy with the plan to turn the popular community center into a place for families struggling with homelessness.

Gov. Maura Healey's administration has said the center is one of several facilities being looked at as "temporary safety-net site." The Massachusetts emergency shelter system is over its capacity of 7,500 families, and dozens have been spending nights on the floor at Logan.

The Cass center's website says "this facility offers a large indoor arena for year-round fun." But recreational activities would have to be relocated as the complex houses up to 400 people for months.

The Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex might soon be housing migrant families inside the large-airplane-hanger looking structure which houses youth and adult recreational sports in the minority community. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The state-owned site would serve as a shelter up until May 31 before it reopens as a pool and recreation center. Those living at the Cass Center could get food, legal, employment and medical help all in one place. The state is also committing to renovate the facility and hire more staff.

The state will begin moving items into the shelter over the next two days. They are developing a streamlined process for families to qualify for the site and "check in" each day.

Residents concerned about Melnea Cass shelter plan

Neighborhood representatives held a second community meeting Monday night and members of the public shared their concerns about the plan.

"How are we looking at folks that are coming in?" one resident said, asking if criminal records could be checked.

There were also questions about what would happen to youth programs at the complex. District 7 City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said she hasn't gotten an answer yet about where they'd go.

"So there's no plan for the kids in Roxbury?" a resident asked. "The state is taking care of the migrants ... so who's taking care of the kids in Roxbury?"

Healey's budget released last week called for funneling $325 million to emergency shelters, and she said it's likely costs will reach $1 billion.