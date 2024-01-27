Gov. Healey plans to open shelter overflow site in Boston to move migrants out of Logan Airport

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey said she plans to open another shelter overflow site in Roxbury in order to move migrant families out of Logan Airport.

The site would be at the Melnea Cass Recreation Center in Roxbury and would be able to house up to 400 people. State officials hope it will open in the next week.

This comes after dozens of migrant families, many of them with young children, were found sleeping on the floor in Logan's Terminal E, the international terminal. Sources told WBZ TV's I-Team that the Massachusetts State Police were being paid overtime to assist at Logan overnight.

Massachusetts has hit its capacity limit for the shelter system back in November, with roughly 7,500 families staying in emergency shelters. Nearly half of the families in the shelter system are migrants, refugees or asylum seekers. About 2,000 people are on the wait list for safe housing. Healey has been calling on the federal government for support.