Police line streets to support family of Melissa Bagley, who drowned trying to save son

LYNN - Police officers turned out in droves Wednesday to honor Melissa Bagley, the 44-year-old mother from Lynn and wife of a police officer who drowned last week trying to save her son in New Hampshire.

The Everett Police Department shared photos of a long line of officers wrapped around the block of a Lynn funeral home where visiting hours were held for Bagley. Her husband, Sean, is a lieutenant with the Everett Police Department.

Yesterday family and friends gathered to show love and support to the Bagley family. Special thanks to Lynn Police... Posted by Everett MA Police on Thursday, August 24, 2023

"Yesterday family and friends gathered to show love and support to the Bagley family," the department said, adding thanks for Lynn police, Swampscott police and the MBTA.

Bagley's 10-year-old son slipped and fell into the water while hiking in Franconia Falls on August 15. She jumped in to rescue him and while the boy was saved, she drowned.

"I think that's in a mother, that's what a mother would do. When you see your child in distress, you don't think, you act," Maureen McDonnell, who attends church with the family, told WBZ-TV last week "Her bravery is amazing and it's so sad it ended the way it did."

Everett police have started a memorial fund to support the family.