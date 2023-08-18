Watch CBS News
Melissa Bagley memorial fund started by Everett Police for family of mom who drowned saving son

EVERETT - Everett Police have set up a memorial fund to support the family of an officer whose wife drowned while trying to rescue their son.

Melissa Bagley was with her family on vacation in the White Mountains in New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon when she saw her son struggling in the water at Franconia Falls. She jumped in to rescue him and while the boy was saved, his 44-year-old mother drowned.

Bagley's husband, Sean, is a lieutenant with the Everett Police Department.

Donations can be made out to the Melissa Bagley Family Memorial Fund and mailed or dropped off in care of:

The Everett Bank
419 Broadway
Everett, MA 02149

