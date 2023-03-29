Mel King remembered: 'His greatest accomplishment was appealing to the love in all of us'

Mel King remembered: 'His greatest accomplishment was appealing to the love in all of us'

BOSTON - Flags across Massachusetts were at half-staff on Wednesday to pay tribute to Mel King, who died at age 94 on Tuesday.

Mel King was a legendary Black leader who was known for his genuine compassionate approach, which made him an effective state legislator and teacher.

Mel King celebrates at the Parker House in Boston on Oct. 11, 1983, after finding out he has made it into the final round of elections for Boston mayor. King ultimately lost to Ray Flynn. Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images



"People were attracted to him because they felt he connected with them. They felt he was down to earth and easy to talk to and he's approachable," said King's son Michael King. "You don't get that from politicians."

King opened the South End Technology Center, ensuring the Black community has access to computers and technology and, across the street, fair housing.

Mel King was the first Black person to run for mayor of Boston in 1983, losing to Ray Flynn, but galvanizing the Black vote in ways never before seen in Boston at a time of racial divide.

"He not only helped organized unity in Boston, he also brought out the best in people, and he wasn't contentious. He was a straightforward, decent man that I called a very close friend," said former Mayor of Boston Ray Flynn.

Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn, left, and former state Rep. Mel King embrace in Roxbury, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

His mayoral run was historic and inspirational.

"What that said is that there's a possibility of Boston being inclusive. That led to the Kim Janeys, Ayanna Pressleys, the Mayor Wus," said Former Boston NAACP President Michael Curry

Those who knew Mel King call him a "gentle giant." At 6'5", he was never the loudest in the room. Instead, he was a listener, a thinker, an intellectual - qualities that made him a groundbreaking activist, lawmaker and friend.

"Mel King was one of the most effective guys; when we teamed up, we could get major pieces of legislation passed," Flynn said.

However, his son Michael remembered another quality: "His greatest accomplishment, I think, was appealing to the love in all of us."