Mel King, legendary Black leader in Boston, dies at age 94

BOSTON - Mel King, a legendary Black leader in Boston, has died.

King's daughter confirmed to WBZ-TV he died in his home in the South End Tuesday afternoon. He was 94 years old.

King became the first Black person to run for mayor of Boston back in 1983.

Mel King celebrates at the Parker House in Boston on Oct. 11, 1983, after finding out he has made it into the final round of elections for Boston mayor. King ultimately lost to Ray Flynn. Wendy Maeda/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

He didn't win, but his campaign set a tone of positivity at a time when race relations in the city were tense.

King served five terms in the state legislature and decades earlier made a name for himself organizing demonstrations for fair housing.

Rest in Power, Mel King. pic.twitter.com/d26KlTqpbY — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) March 29, 2023

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said "his transformative ideas have shaped generations of organizers and leaders who are driving us closer toward his vision today."

"The work and legacy of Mel King reverberate throughout Boston and well beyond the borders of Massachusetts. This loss will be felt just as widely," Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement.

Sen. Ed Markey said King was a friend and "one of the smartest men I have ever known."

"From the time we were sworn in together as young State Representatives, to the long hours spent working in the legislature, Mel changed my life, as well as the lives of the Boston communities he fought for day-in and day-out," Markey said in a statement.

There is no information yet on services.