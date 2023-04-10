Mel King to be honored in Boston with day of remembrance

Late civil rights activist Mel King to be honored with day of remembrance

BOSTON – Boston will say goodbye Tuesday to a Mel King, a longtime civil rights activist who passed away recently at the age of 94.

King died in March following a full life of championing change and making a difference.

A wreath laying ceremony was held Monday at City Hall Plaza in his honor.

Mayor Michelle Wu declared a citywide day of remembrance for King on Tuesday as his funeral is held at the Union Methodist Church at noon.

King served in the state legislature and was the first Black person to run for mayor of Boston in 1983.

"Mel has broken down so many walls and barriers in our city in his work as a public servant, as an activist, a father, a husband, a poet, a trailblazer. He dreamed for the city and challenged us to fight for that dream, and to do so with the all-encompassing power of love," Wu said.

There will be a live stream of the funeral service Tuesday. Click here for more information.