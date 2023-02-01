Watch CBS News
Local News

Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station
Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station 00:30

WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.

gibbs.jpg
The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at this gas station in Woburn. CBS Boston

According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.

The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.

The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.

Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 6:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.