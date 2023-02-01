Mega Millions $31 million winning ticket sold at Woburn gas station

WOBURN - There was one winning ticket in the $31 million Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and it was sold in Woburn, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

The lottery said the ticket was sold at the Gibbs gas station on Winn Street in Woburn. No one at the gas station would comment Wednesday morning.

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at this gas station in Woburn. CBS Boston

According to the Mega Millions website, the one-time cash option for the jackpot is $16.5 million.

The winning numbers were 7-9-18-29-39 and the Mega ball was 13.

The gas station will get a $50,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Exactly a week ago, there was another Mega Millions $31 million winner in Massachusetts. That ticket was sold at a Stop & Shop in Belchertown.

Mega Millions winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.