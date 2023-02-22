'Life-changing' $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine - The winner of Maine's first Mega Millions jackpot worth an eye-popping $1.35 billion has claimed their prize.

That person is staying anonymous for now - accepting their winnings through a limited liability company called LaKoma Island Investments, the Maine Lottery said.

The winner chose the lump-sum payment of $723 million before taxes.

"The winner is thoughtfully considering the best uses of the life-changing prize," a representative said in a statement.

"We congratulate the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot and wish them all the best as they consider how to best use their recent winnings," said Michael Boardman, the deputy director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations.

The lucky ticket was sold on Friday the 13th of January in Lebanon at the Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, which got a $50,000 bonus for selling the big winner.