Mega Millions $660 million jackpot now third largest in game's history

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $660 million for Friday night's drawing. The one-time cash option lump-sum value is now $376.9 million.

This is the third largest prize in the history of the game and the ninth largest grand prize ever.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.

No one has won the jackpot since April 15.

First published on July 18, 2022 / 9:01 AM

