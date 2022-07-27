Watch CBS News
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.28 billion for Friday night drawing

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot is now a whopping $1.28 billion for Friday night's drawing. The cash option has also grown to $747.2 million.

No one has won the jackpot since April 15.  This is now the third largest lottery prize of all time in the U.S. and second largest Mega Millions prize.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.

The world record for the largest lottery prize is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 9:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

