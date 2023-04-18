Watch CBS News
Medford double-murder suspect held without bail after bodies of missing men found in storage unit

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SOMERVILLE – The suspect who allegedly murdered a married Medford couple and left their bodies inside a storage unit was ordered held without bail. 

Leonid Volkov was arrested in connection to the deaths over the weekend and faced a judge in Somerville District Court on Tuesday. 

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, of Medford were reported missing earlier this month. On Saturday, the men's bodies were discovered at the iStorage facility on North Beacon Street in Brighton.

kiryl-schukin-2.jpg
Pavel Vekshin and Kiryl Schukin were found dead in a Brighton storage unite.  Middlesex District Attorney's Office

Volkov, 37, also of Medford, is being charged with the married couple's murders. Police say he stabbed the two men, and dismembered Schukin, dumping body parts in rubber bins in the storage unit.

Prosecutors say Volkov knew both men and was seen on video entering and leaving their apartment building in the days after they went missing.

storage-unit-double-murder-medford-arraignment-20230418.jpg
  Leonid Volkov is arraigned on April 18, 2023.  CBS Boston

Bleach, rubber gloves, and some of the victims' belongings were found in the storage unit.

According to investigators, Schukin had been the guarantor of Volkov's lease but recently declined to be on his lease extension, resulting in him being evicted.

