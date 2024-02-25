Police officer injured in Medford house fire

MEDFORD - A police officer was injured during a fire at a home in Medford on Saturday night.

It happened at around 8 p.m. at a home on Pleasant Street. Everyone inside evacuated safely but a police officer suffered a minor injury while helping clear the home. They were taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said it took hours in the freezing cold for firefighters to put the flames out. The cause is now under investigation.