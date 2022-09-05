Medford home destroyed by fire

MEDFORD -- A Medford home is a total loss after a fire burned through it on Monday morning. Firefighters responded to Forest Street around 6 a.m.

The three people who were inside the two-family home at the time we able to make it out safely.

"On arrival, you could see the rear of the house was fully involved," said Medford Deputy Chief Scott Graham.

The fire extended to the third floor which made it difficult to get to.

Around 7 a.m., smoke still filled the air of the neighborhood as firefighters opened the home up to fight any hot spots.

"Third floor had wire plastic ceilings which made accessing the hidden fire difficult. It got to the point where we had to switch to a defensive mode," said Graham.

The siding of a neighbor's home was also melted.

It's unclear what started the fire.