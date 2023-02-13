Death of Medford woman found in recycling bin deemed accidental

MEDFORD - Authorities have found the death of 61-year-old Barbara Novaes, the 61-year-old woman whose body was found in a recycling bin outside her Medford home in May, was accidental.

The state's medical examiner said the cause of death was "positional asphyxia" and was accidental.

Novaes's family said in a prepared statement, "While we, the family of Barbara Hovey Novaes, wish to thank the Massachusetts State Police and the Medford Police Department for the diligence displayed during their investigation into her suspicious death, we are unable to accept the determination that it was accidental. Too many suspicious circumstances, coincidences, and unanswered questions remain. Despite the tireless investigation, those who knew and loved Barb, can not accept her death as an accident."

Novaes and her husband were getting a divorce at the time of her death. Novaes also filed a restraining order two weeks before her death, but withdrew it before a judge signed off on it. It says her husband made three visits to the home on Emery Street Friday, May 6 trying to reconcile, and she locked herself in the bedroom.

Novaes's family has asked people to perform an act of kindness in her memory.