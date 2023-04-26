McKinley Schools in Boston's South End renamed in honor of late civil rights leader Mel King

SOUTH END - Students, teachers, school administrators and city officials packed an auditorium in Boston's South End Wednesday morning to formally recognize the renaming of the McKinley Schools to Melvin H. King South End Academy.

"Mel's love for Boston stretches back decades, and will stretch far forward into our city's future" Mayor Michelle Wu said during the ceremony.

It was held just a few blocks away from Mel King Square in honor of the civil rights pioneer who died last month.

King's wife, Joyce, was in attendance. She received a standing ovation from the crowd.

A standing ovation for Mrs. Joyce King, the wife of the late Mel King, inside a packed auditorium during the renaming ceremony @wbz https://t.co/yRoSQOwjHl pic.twitter.com/EpFmzFjcOP — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) April 26, 2023

"The South End meant a great deal to Melvin," said Joyce King. "And it formed how he came to be as the days went by, and the years went by."

This latest tribute celebrated her late husband's legacy as a trailblazing teacher and legislator.

"Not only is this a celebration of Mel's life, and his work, and this school," said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. "But it's a commitment."

The school's new name is already posted on a small sign by the main entrance. School officials say larger signage should be in place by the end of the week.