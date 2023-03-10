MBTA announces new speed restrictions on Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines

BOSTON - The MBTA has announced new speed restrictions on the Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines, adding additional travel time for commuters. The speed will be reduced to between 10-25 mph, effective immediately.

According to the MBTA, the restrictions are the result of findings from a recent site visit of the Red Line between Ashmont and Savin Hill by the Department of Public Utilities. It is unclear what was discovered during the visit.

"The MBTA apologizes in advance for these inconveniences and remains committed to operating the transit system in the safest manner possible," the MBTA said in a statement Thursday night.

Additional information will be released by the MBTA at a press conference on Friday morning.