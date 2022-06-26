MBTA service resumes on Green and Orange lines near Government Center

BOSTON -- Service on the Green and Orange lines in downtown Boston is back to normal Sunday night, days after a structural issue at the Government Center Parking Garage caused disruptions.

The MBTA said it is safe to resume service "following a comprehensive inspection of the infrastructure by internal and third party engineers and safety experts, an intensive assessment of the repair work performed, and subsequent testing of trains in the tunnels."

During the Thursday evening commute, Green Line service was replaced by shuttle buses between Government Center and Lechmere, and the Orange Line was suspended between North Station and Back Bay.

This occurred because HYM, the contractor demolishing the Government Center Garage, discovered a garage support column in the MBTA tunnel is severely deteriorated.

HYM said the column was compromised from water damage is not the result of ongoing construction work at the garage, though MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak contradicted that statement, placing blame on the construction company.

"The Government Center Garage developer has installed the necessary supports to uphold the structure," the MBTA continued. "Structural engineers will continue to closely monitor the tunnel and infrastructure during daily Orange and Green Line operations."