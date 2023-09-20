MBTA investigating 2 close calls involving Red Line trains and workers

BOSTON - The MBTA says it's looking into two close calls involving workers and Red Line trains this month.

A crew was inspecting the tracks between Harvard and Porter stations late Monday morning when a flagger tried to get an oncoming train to stop, but it didn't, the T said. No one was hurt, but the train operator was taken off the job while the incident is being investigated.

While talking to investigators about the incident, a member of the crew reported a similar incident in the same area of the Red Line, exactly a week earlier, on September 11th.

The MBTA said it has notified the Federal Transit Administration and the Department of Public Utilities about both incidents.

Just last week, the FTA ordered the T to make immediate changes after four "near miss events" since April. The new requirements include reporting close calls within two hours after they happen.