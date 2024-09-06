MBTA's Red Line closed for 24 days between JFK/UMass and Braintree due to track repair

Part of Red Line's Braintree branch to be closed for 24 days

BOSTON - In the latest headache for Massachusetts commuters, part of the MBTA's Red Line has shut down for several weeks starting on Friday.

24 days of track work

The closure affects stops between JFK/UMass and Braintree and will last 24 days. The MBTA said the goal is to repair 18 miles of track, which will remove 20 speed restrictions. The goal is to cut round trip travel times by about 24 minutes.

"The work to take place on the Braintree branch in September is unprecedented but long needed," MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in an earlier statement. "The MBTA is committed to not only restoring our system to deliver safe and reliable service, but we are focused on building it back better. While each of these critical but necessary closures impacts your travels in the short term, the public will gain long-term benefits."

The MBTA's map showing the closures and shuttle bus track during the partial Red Line shutdown. MBTA

Commuter Rail closures

For the next 24 days, shuttle buses will make stops at Braintree, Quincy Adams, Quincy Center, Wollaston, North Quincy, and Ashmont. There will also be increased service on the Red Line's Ashmont branch.

In addition to the Red Line, the closure will also impact several Commuter Rail lines. This weekend and next weekend, the Kingston, Middleboro and Greenbush lines will be replaced with shuttle buses between South Station and Braintree.

For more information on the closures, visit the MBTA's website.

This comes after part of the Green Line's B Branch was closed for 10 days last month for more track repairs.