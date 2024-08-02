MBTA shuts down part of Green Line for 10 days for track repairs

Commuters use shuttle buses as most of MBTA's Green Line B Branch shuts down due to track work

ALLSTON - The MBTA has suspended service for most of the Green Line's B Branch for two weeks so track work can be done.

The shutdown began Friday and regular service will resume on Aug. 12. In the meantime, shuttle buses have replaced some service, but the buses will not stop at Allston Street, Griggs Street or Packards Corner due to what the MBTA calls "accessibility issues." For more information, visit the MBTA's website.

"It's definitely slowing us down, we left pretty early," said rider Molly Bruns.

"I'm off work today but next week I'm back and this is the line I take, so I'm nervous, I'm going to leave a little earlier I think next week," rider Theresa Knestout told WBZ-TV Friday.

The MBTA said while the suspension in train service is inconvenient in the short term, it's necessary to replace tracks and ties, so they can lift eight speed restrictions along the route.

"It can be frustrating, making the commute longer than it needs to be, so if this will improve it and make it more efficient and faster, then I'm all for it," said rider Caroline Ireland.

MBTA stations repaired

During the closure, crews will also work on the closed stations, installing new lighting, painting and putting in new tiles. They'll also be doing some power washing. Commuters hope it will all be worth it.

"We'll have to test it out, I'm excited to see, but I'm optimistic," said Bruns.

For those who don't want to take a shuttle bus, Blue Bikes will be available for free using the code "MBTA GREEN AUGUST."

This comes as the MBTA announced there will be an extended shut down on the Red Line for more track work in September.