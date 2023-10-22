Keller @ Large: Gov. Maura Healey on "major, major" issues with MBTA

BOSTON – Gov. Maura Healey said that while she is unhappy with management decisions surrounding the T, she knew going in that the MBTA was going to be a "major, major issue" she would need to address while in office.

Last week, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng revealed a large portion of tracks on the $2.3 billion Green Line Extension project are too narrow. Eng said he believes the issue stems from the fabrication of the ties and the pre-installed plates.

It's just the latest issue for the MBTA, which has long been a challenge that top state officials have vowed to fix.

"I took this job understanding the T was going to be a major, major issue," Healey said. "And as governor, I have accepted the task of making sure we are doing everything we can to address years of mismanagement, underinvestment. The blame here, and I want to be clear, it's not on the workers. … the problem here is with senior officials at the T under the prior administration who knew information, didn't disclose it, and most importantly didn't address it."

During her campaign, Healey said she believed her predecessor, Republican Charlie Baker, had done a good job as governor. Healey was asked if she still believes that having spent nearly a year in office.

"I do. I'm not happy about this. And I don't have any information to suggest Gov. Baker knew anything about this," Healey said. "My job is to not look to the past, what was, it's to look forward and bring it every day along with the team. How can we make life better for our residents?"

