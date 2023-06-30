MBTA announces July service changes for Red, Green, Orange and commuter rail lines

MBTA announces July service changes for Red, Green, Orange and commuter lines

BOSTON - The MBTA is warning riders about new disruptions for the month of July.

The service changes will impact anyone who uses the Red, Green and Orange lines and the Kingston, Middleborough, Greenbush, and Worcester commuter rail lines.

The Red Line will shut down early in some locations so workers can focus on the ongoing slow zone maintenance.

Shuttle buses will replace trains between several stations starting at 8:45 p.m. on seven nights throughout the month.

On the Green Line extension, the Union Square station will close for more than a month so MassDOT can make critical repairs on the Squire Bridge.

Riders are being asked to use MBTA buses instead.

All four branches of the Green Line will face some form of closure the weekend of July 15 for safety inspections. That's in addition to the 12-day closure on the B line for track upgrades.

The MBTA also said the ongoing Government Center garage demolition will lead to more suspended service on the Orange and Green lines from late July to early August.

Shuttle buses will replace service on four different commuter rail lines throughout the month.

