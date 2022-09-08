Watch CBS News
MBTA announces new ferry service between East Boston and downtown

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new way to get downtown from East Boston is coming soon.

The MBTA announced a new daily ferry between Lewis Mall in East Boston and Long Wharf. It will launch on Monday, with a one-way fare costing $2.40.

A ferry previously serviced the routes temporarily this spring when the Blue Line was suspended for tunnel maintenance. The MBTA said 1,750 riders a day took advantage of the ferry service, leading the Legislature to fund a new pilot program.

"We're pleased to be able to demonstrate this ferry service between East Boston and downtown Boston this fall and next spring," T General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "We know riders valued the ferry service last spring when Blue Line service was suspended for maintenance. Demonstration projects such as these take coordination and funding, and I'd like to thank our local elected leaders for pursuing and securing the funds necessary to allow the T to operate this seasonal service."

Ferry service will run until November 30, and then resume on March 1, 2023. Each trip takes about 10 minutes.

First published on September 8, 2022 / 2:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

