MBTA bus window shattered during apparent road rage incident

BOSTON – The MBTA says someone smashed the window of a bus during an apparent road rage incident.

It happened Friday night near Morton and Theodore streets in Mattapan.

An MBTA bus was damaged by another driver during a road rage incident. Transit Police

Transit police said someone punched the driver's side window of the bus for an unknown reason.

The impact shattered the bus window.

No one was hurt.

The driver who smashed the window is facing charges. Police did not release the person's name.