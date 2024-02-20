Man hit by MBTA bus in Boston has life-threatening injuries

BOSTON - An out-of-service MBTA bus hit a pedestrian in Boston Tuesday morning, sending the man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the east side of the intersection at Harrison Avenue and Traveler Street, a Transit Police spokesperson said. The bus, which appeared to have a crack in the front windshield, was still at the scene as of 9 a.m.

An apparent crack in the front window of an MBTA bus that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. CBS Boston

Officers had the intersection blocked off with yellow caution tape. Boston police encouraged drivers to avoid the area and said the investigation will affect traffic all morning.

Latest pedestrian crash to involve an MBTA bus

A few weeks ago on Feb. 5, Transit Police said an MBTA Route 30 bus in Roslindale hit a 19-year-old on Washington Street. According to police, he "inexplicably" ran into the street in front of the approaching bus. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered serious.

In January, a 71-year-old woman was run over by an MBTA bus in an incident that was caught on surveillance video in Chelsea. Police said at the time of the Jan. 4 incident that she was hospitalized but expected to be OK. The driver was taken off the job during the crash investigation, the MBTA said.