21-year-old man pulled from Silver Lake in Saugus dies
SAUGUS - The young man who was pulled from Silver Lake in Saugus Sunday evening has died.
Police were called to the lake just after 5 p.m. as 21-year-old Maynor Salas Lopez of Lynn struggled in the water. Three Saugus officers pulled him out and first responders started CPR.
Lopez was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, but he died early Monday, according to State Police. The incident is still under investigation.
