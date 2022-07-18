21-year-old man pulled from Silver Lake in Saugus dies

SAUGUS - The young man who was pulled from Silver Lake in Saugus Sunday evening has died.

Police were called to the lake just after 5 p.m. as 21-year-old Maynor Salas Lopez of Lynn struggled in the water. Three Saugus officers pulled him out and first responders started CPR.

Lopez was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, but he died early Monday, according to State Police. The incident is still under investigation.