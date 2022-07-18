Watch CBS News
Local News

21-year-old man pulled from Silver Lake in Saugus dies

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Young man pulled unconscious from Upper Pond in Saugus
Young man pulled unconscious from Upper Pond in Saugus 00:22

SAUGUS - The young man who was pulled from Silver Lake in Saugus Sunday evening has died.

Police were called to the lake just after 5 p.m. as 21-year-old Maynor Salas Lopez of Lynn struggled in the water. Three Saugus officers pulled him out and first responders started CPR. 

Lopez was rushed to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, but he died early Monday, according to State Police. The incident is still under investigation.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 8:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.