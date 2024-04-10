Mayflower II will pass through Cape Cod Canal this week. Here's how to track its journey to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH - The Mayflower II is set to return to Massachusetts this week, and you can track its journey home online.

The 67-year-old wooden ship, a replica of the vessel that brought the Pilgrims to America in 1620, is set to depart Connecticut Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. It spent the winter docked at the Mystic Seaport Museum, undergoing routine maintenance and getting a fresh coat of paint.

Mayflower II will travel through Cape Cod Canal

The journey from Mystic to Plymouth Harbor takes between 20 and 25 hours, and is dependent on many factors including tide and weather conditions. The Mayflower II is expected to go through the Cape Cod Canal sometime in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"It may well be dark when the ship goes through the Cape Cod Canal," Plimoth Patuxet Museums said in a statement. "The canal is well lit and spectators would still be able to easily view the ship."

Track the Mayflower II

When the Mayflower II leaves from Mystic, towed by the Weymouth-based Stasinos Marine, you can track its journey on this website.

The Plimoth Patuxet Museums' Facebook page will also provide updates.

See the Mayflower II in Plymouth

The 106-foot ship should arrive at the State Pier in Plymouth Thursday and it's expected to open up to the public on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Since the Mayflower II landed in Plymouth in 1957, more than 25 million have stepped on board to visit it, the museum says. The replica had $11.2 million worth of repairs finished in 2020.

Tickets to board the Mayflower II are $19 for adults, $17.10 for seniors and $13 for children.