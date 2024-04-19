Gov. Healey says "Massachusetts Swifties" have special reason to celebrate new Taylor Swift album

Reaction to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department: "A lot of heat"

BOSTON - Swifties everywhere are rejoicing after Taylor Swift released her 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on Friday, and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is also "Ready For It."

Healey posted a reel to Instagram referencing the new album and the fifth track titled "So Long London."

The video showed a re-enactment of tea being dumped into the harbor with the caption "Massachusetts Swifties listening to 'So Long, London' on the 249th anniversary of the American Revolution."

Healey also threw in hashtags #lexington and #concord - where it all began - for good measure.

Fans in the comments praised the governor, saying, "I love being from Massachusetts. I cannot believe this is a real post." Another wrote, "Boston Tea Party — Taylor's Version."\

Who is Clara Bow?

"Clara Bow" is the title of another one of Swift's new songs - and there's a Massachusetts tie-in here as well.

Bow was a 1920s silent film actress and stared in over 50 films. She made her big break in a movie filmed in Massachusetts titled "Down to the Sea in Ships." The New Bedford Whaling Museum made the connection between the 1920s star on their Instagram.

Bow was called the first "It Girl" and struggled with the fame her career brought her.

Swift mentioned Clara Bow, Stevie Nicks, and herself in the song. All three stars have faced public scrutiny and sexism in their careers while also being celebrated by fans.

This is not the first time Swift has referenced her struggle with fame on an album. She also discussed it in 'the lakes" from her 2020 album "folklore."

Taylor Swift events across Massachusetts

Who could be afraid of little old Taylor Swift? Certainly not Massachusetts! "Down Bad" fans across the state are ready to celebrate the Grammy winner with an array of events.

Events begin as early as 6 p.m. Friday night. with a listening party at the Fenway Community Center.

Swifties can head over to Rail Stop Restaurant & Bar in Brighton at 10 a.m. on Saturday for a themed brunch.

The Boston Public Library is hosting a release party from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Fans can listen to the album, play Bingo, and make friendship bracelets.

If you'd like to celebrate Swift a bit later in the day, the House of Blues is hosting a "Fangirl Fantasy" album release party on Saturday night that begins at 7 p.m.

Swift at Gillette Stadium

Healey welcomed Swift to Massachusetts last year with a special citation that referenced iconic songs by the artist.

Back in May of 2023, Swift performed three nights of her sold-out Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium. Taylor said that Gillette was "the most joyful place on earth."