Matthew Judon explains why he's wearing hooded sweatshirt during sweltering training camp practices

Matthew Judon isn't talking contract with reporters, but he does explain his long-sleeved look

BOSTON -- This week has been a hot one in Foxboro. That hasn't stopped Matthew Judon from sporting a thick, long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt during his time on the practice fields.

Obviously, Judon has created a bit of a signature look since joining the Patriots by wearing long red sleeves on game days. But that look has now seemingly made the official transition to the summertime, too.

After Friday's practice -- during which Judon finally participated in some full-team drills -- Judon was asked why he was wearing winter gear on a 90-degree day.

"Bro, you're in a button-up!" Judon replied. "You're in a long-sleeve button-up. It's the same thing, man."

Judon did then explain the real reason behind the wardrobe choice.

"I seen one of the greatest pass rushers in my eyes do it -- Terrell Suggs. And I give a lot of my game to him, because I stole from him. So this is one thing I stole from him," Judon said about his former teammate in Baltimore.

Judon said that Suggs showed up to camp a little overweight one year and sported the hooded sweatshirt look.

"And like by the end of camp, like, he had a six-pack and he was ready, and he went out there and got like 12 and a half sacks in like his 13th year," Judon said. "And so I was like man, if he can do just that little thing and just just forget about the elements, forget about how hot he is, forget about if he's cold, forget about like the circumstances that's going around and just focus on football, like that's what I want to steal."

Judon, 31, is coming off a career-high 15.5 sacks last season. Based on that particular aspect of his offseason training, it would seem as though he's aiming for even more in 2023.