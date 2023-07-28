Matthew Judon denies that his non-participation in training camp was contract-related

Matthew Judon isn't talking contract with reporters, but he does explain his long-sleeved look

BOSTON -- Matthew Judon's arrivals have largely been the most exciting part of the pre-practice sessions for the fans in Foxboro this week. The veteran edge rusher is impossible to miss in his red sweatshirt, and he's spent the bulk of the arrival time interacting with the crowd and getting the fans fired up for practice.

After that, though, it was impossible for those fans to notice Judon again, as he didn't participate in any team drills through the first two days of camp. On Friday, Judon finally got in a little bit of work in full-team drills, but the odd absences on Wednesday and Thursday were still peculiar.

That non-participation has raised some questions about whether or not Judon was making a point that he wants a pay raise.

Boston Sports Journal's Mike Giardi reported that Judon's camp did speak to the Patriots about a potential contract adjustment during the spring, though the idea that Judon was "holding in" (aka, holding out while avoiding the $50,000 daily fines that accompany actual unexcused absences) was presented merely as speculation.

The Boston Herald's Doug Kyed said that sources have not described the current situation as a hold-in, though they did state that "the four-time Pro Bowler has earned more money coming his way soon."

NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported that Judon would like his contract adjusted, as well.

Matthew Judon hasn’t participated much in practice beyond conditioning work the last two days. Bears watching.



It’s my understanding that, while Judon and the team maintain an amicable relationship, he’d like his contract adjusted. His contract’s AAV is 20th among edge rushers. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 28, 2023

Clearly, something has been up, as Judon has not looked physically limited at all, and because the early sessions of camp have been non-padded, largely non-contact affairs.

So when Bill Belichick strode to the makeshift podium on the practice field behind Gillette Stadium on Friday morning, he happily cleared up all of the speculation by explaining exactly what's going on.

Just kidding. He said this: "We have different players that are in different stages of participation."

In a follow-up question, Belichick was asked directly if Judon is currently injured.

"We have different players that are in different stages of participation," he replied.

Got it.

As noted, Judon did partake in some team drills on Friday, perhaps marking a change in status of sorts. At the same time, his participation level was still not befitting the most important player on the defense.

The 31-year-old Judon signed a four-year deal with the Patriots in 2021. He's due to make $11 million in base salary with up to $1.5 million in bonus money this year, which -- according to Over The Cap -- is tied for the 22nd-highest salary among NFL edge rushers. Judon tied for fourth in the NFL last year with 15.5 sacks, after ranking seventh in the league with 12.5 sacks the year prior.

Clearly, Judon has outperformed his contract. He told WBZ's Dan Roche last weekend that he hopes to retire as a member of the Patriots. The team currently has more than $15 million in cap space, so an adjustment could be made if the team feels it's warranted and/or necessary.

Despite the whole situation appearing to be odd, Judon did speak to reporters after Friday's practice and said his work on the conditioning field had nothing to do with his contract.

"Right now we was just working to where when I do practice I am at a good pace, I can move fast the whole practice," he said. "It's nothing like that [contract-related]. It's more working on my conditioning, working on my running and making sure I'm where I need to be."

Judon was asked if he is happy with his contract. He bluntly told the media members that they'll be the last people he ever talks to about that.

"I'm happy to be here, man," Judon said. "I'm definitely not gonna talk about contracts with y'all. Y'all some snitches!"

Fair enough.